New Covid cases go up, Ahmedabad pips Surat

The number of fresh cases of coronavirus infection jumped from 16 to 21 within 24 hours in Gujarat taking the state’s tally to 8,34,115 Sunday. This month, the state’s highest single-day rise of 26 cases was reported on September 23.

Ahmedabad, which reported no new case Saturday, recorded seven fresh cases a day later, becoming the highest among 33 districts and eight municipal corporations. It also pipped Surat, leading the state’s daily dashboard of new cases since September 21, by one case.

At 38, Surat has the highest number of active cases, followed by Vadodara at 29 and Ahmedabad at 27. Thirty-three were under quarantine as of Sunday.

On Saturday, 13 persons, including two children, tested Covid-19 positive at two apartments in Surat. Other centres to report fresh cases Sunday include Kheda, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Saurashtra and Valsad–all of which had one case each. While Surat maintained the number of fresh cases at six, the same figure rose from three to four in Vadodara.