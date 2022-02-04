Gujarat: New Covid cases drop; night curfew extended till Feb 11

Fresh infections of Covid-19 continued to decline in Gujarat with 7,606 cases, even as fatalities reported remained 34 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state recorded 8,938 new infections and 34 deaths.

Ahmedabad city recorded 3,118 cases and 10 deaths followed by Rajkot city with 1,127 cases and four deaths. With this the total Covid toll in Ahmedabad city reached 3,542 and while total cases went up to 3,59,399. Surat city and district areas combined recorded six deaths, taking the toll to 2,044 and cases to 2,02,361.

Looking at the existing Civid-19 situation in the state, the core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday decided to continue the existing night curfew in 27 cities, including eight metros, till February 11.

Also, maximum of 150 attendees are now allowed for public functions including political, social, educational, cultural and religious gatherings. However, in closed spaces, 50 per cent of the space capacity, limiting to maximum of 150 attendees are allowed. At wedding ceremonies, 300 attendees are allowed in open space while in close venues 50 per cent of the capacity of the area with a maximum of 150 attendees are allowed.

Hotels and restaurants are allowed to continue home delivery services for 24 hours. The night curfew which ends at 6 am on February 4 has been extended to 6 am on February 11, 2022.

At present, night curfew from 10 pm till 6 am is in force in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar. Another 19 cities — Anand, Nadiad, Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalavad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora,Vyara, Vapi, Valsad, Bharuch and Ankleshwar were also included in the list of night curfew.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared another four residential areas in Maninagar, Thaltej, Chandkheda and Nuhrunagar as micro-containment zones. The civic body removed 12 areas from containment list, leaving a total of 38 such zones.