New Covid-19 cases drop by over 10k in two days in state

Gujarat is seeing a drop in daily Covid infections by nearly 10,000 cases over two days with 13,805 new cases reported on Monday against 23,150 fresh cases on January 22.

Covid-19 fatalities, however, continue to be on the rise, with 25 patients succumbing to the infection on Monday. The state had last reported as many fatalities on May 29, that is nearly eight months ago.

Weekly test positivity rate (TPR) continues to rise with 12 districts reporting weekly TPR above 10 per cent and four of them — Vadodara (36.54 per cent), Ahmedabad (35.26 per cent), Rajkot (23.32 per cent) and Gandhinagar (20.07 per cent) — reporting it above 20 per cent as of January 23. The weekly TPR in Anand is 13.50 per cent and Amreli is 12.49 per cent.

While Ahmedabad is recording a drop in new cases — with 4,441 new cases and six deaths, Vadodara crossed one lakh Covid-19 cases on Monday with a single day addition of 3,255 cases.

The medical bulletin of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Monday reflected 1,03,000 Covid-19 cases, since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020. The figure includes the cases reported from Vadodara city and district.

On Monday, the number of active cases in Vadodara saw a sharp jump to 19,910 and an additional 13,020 persons are in home quarantine. Of the positive cases, 538 are said to be hospitalised. While 257 persons are said to be hospitalised with mild symptoms, 29 are on ventilators and 75 in non-ventilator ICU treatment; 177 persons are on oxygen support.

Overall across the state, according to the state health bulletin, there are 284 patients on ventilators at present.

The VMC also declared four Covid deaths on Sunday and Monday, taking the total toll to 630. Of these, two are in the age group of 61 to 70 years, which has seen a total of 173 deaths so far, and two deaths have been reported from the age group of 71 to 80 that reported 94 deaths so far.