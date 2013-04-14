New CMO ready,awaits Modi

Chief Minister Narendra Modi will soon have a new address on Indira Gandhi Marg,the street in Gandhinagar where the state secretariat is located. The newly built chief ministersoffice (CMO) with an unassuming facade is ready for use,though it is not clear when exactly Modi would move in.

The building,named Swarnim Sankul-I after the golden jubilee of Gujarats foundation,is also unofficially called North Block,given its northward face in the sprawling campus. Sources say Modi is expected to shift to the new office next week,after the auspicious Navratras are over.

Though the Rs 150-crore building gels with the beige,box-like exterior of the other secretariat buildings,sources say its interiors are extremely plush,given the Gujarat global image.

We had to keep up with the times and provide a CMO that would become of the people who visit it and provide a modern work culture to employees, said a government official,elaborating on the fact that the building was very spacious and could accommodate more visitors.

Refuting reports of the building being extravagant,the official said it occupied only two per cent of the entire sachivalaya complex land.

A press release by state information department on Saturday said the five-storied building,including basement,where CM and Cabinet ministers have offices,is ready. The inauguration date,however,has not been declared so far.

Swarnim Sankul-I is located on the side of the Assembly building that houses Modis current office. On the other side,it will have Swarnim Sankul-II,which is under construction,to house other departments.

The release said the new building is airy and energy-efficient,with a rain water harvesting system.

Apart from CMO,the new building has offices for other ministers,a cabinet meeting hall,conference hall and facility to house 1,000 employees.

The building was built by Larsen and Toubro under a Roads and Buildings department project. One of its designers is city-based architect Bimal Patel,who is currently director of CEPT (Centre for Environmental Planning) University.

Modis office will directly overlook the humungous salt mound of the Mahatma Mandir,a convention centre and memorial inspired from life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and located some two kilometres in Sector-13 of Gandhinagar.

