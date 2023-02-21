New building of JSW School of Public Policy unveiled at IIMA new campus

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) Tuesday jointly inaugurated the JSW School of Public Policy’s (JSW SPP) building, a state-of-the-art multi-facility centre at IIMA’s new campus.

Designed by renowned architect and educator Rahul Mehrotra, a faculty at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, the new building spans 56,000 square feet within the IIMA’s new campus.

A collaboration between IIMA and JSW Group, JSW SPP undertakes research and teaching in public policy.

“The JSW School was conceptualised to be an influential think tank that can contribute to building this public policy framework for the state and the country. Even as the brick-and-mortar facility was underway in the last few years, the school took the lead in bringing together stakeholders across the spectrum to facilitate public policy dialogues that would engage, influence and contribute meaningfully to policy formulation,” said IIMA Director-in-Charge Professor Arindam Banerjee.

Delivering the inauguration speech, IIMA Board of Governors Chairperson, Pankaj R Patel, said, “Just like in business, innovation and disruption is also required in the public policy domain. Public leaders need to experiment with new models of governance and new modes of service delivery.”

According to JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal, there is a crucial need to promote public policy education in the country to have a cadre of skilled public policy professionals who can design, implement, and evaluate policies that are effective, efficient, and equitable. “The JSW School for Public Policy at IIM Ahmedabad campus has been established to meet this need,” he said.

JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal said the curriculum of the school has been designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of public policy and its various dimensions.