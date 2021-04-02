New Bill passed, Gujarat Ayurved University Act repealed: Govt

Recently, three ayurveda institutes in Jamnagar were declared Institutes of national importance under section 2 of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Act 2020 by the Parliament. (File)

WITH THE passing of Gujarat Ayurved University Bill 2021 passed in the state legislative Assembly Thursday, the existing Gujarat Ayurved University Act, 1965, has been repealed and the same has been “re-enacted”, the state government said on Thursday.

The reason cited by the state government in the Bill states, “the state government has taken the call and has found it fit to repeal the existing Gujarat Ayurved University Act 1965 and re-enact the same in the new dynamic format by doing away certain processes that consume more time and include therein a new system of governance of ayurved university and colleges.”

Recently, three ayurveda institutes in Jamnagar, including Institute of Postgraduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shri Gulabkunverba Mahavidyalaya and the Indian Institute of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Sciences, were declared Institutes of national importance under section 2 of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Act 2020 by the Parliament.

“Feeling inspired and encouraged by the above declaration contained in the Act of Parliament, the state government has taken up the task of upgradation of the teaching in Ayurveda and bringing professionalism in management of the institutes and colleges imparting the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda as propounded by the Atharva Veda and the Maharishi Charaka along with innumerable known or unknown rishis so that the set institutes and the college’s scale new heights in dissemination of knowledge among the people of the state as well as the country”, the Bill that was passed on Thursday states.

The Bill also aims at ‘new teaching methods by in-depth research in the Ayurvedic system of medicine may be evolved by fast-tracking the teaching and the management systems of the present institutes and colleges so that Ayurveda system becomes a common Medical system along with the allopathic, homoeopathic systems of medicine’ also stated by Health Minister Nitin Patel while presenting the Bill in the House.

The ‘Ayurvedic system of medicine’ explained in the Bill states, “the Ashtang Ayurvedic system of medicine including Nisargopachar system whether supplemented or not by such modern advances as are consistent with the fundamental principles of Ayurved and as a University may from time to time prescribe.”