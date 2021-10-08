New AICC incharge for Gujarat

Rajasthan state Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Raghu Sharma has been appointed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli by the Congress on Thursday night.

The appointment of 63-year-old Sharma comes after the demise of former AICC incharge Rajeev Satav on May 15 this year due to illness after Covid-19 recovery.

Sharma, an MLA of ruling Congress party from Kekri constituency in Ajmer of Rajasthan, has also served as a Member of Parliament for Congress party in the Lok Sabha in 2018 after he won the bypolls.

“Congress president has appointed Dr Raghu Sharma as the AICC incharge of Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli with immediate effect,” read a released by KC Venugopal, general secretary, AICC.