Nephew of BJP MP quizzed by CBI in jail

The CBI on Monday questioned BJP MP Dinu Solankis nephew Shiva for more than four hours in connection with the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa. Shiva is currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail. He was arrested in 2011 by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch at Rajkot airport while he was trying to flee.

Jethwa was killed on July 20,2010. The CBI has collected evidence and statements by key witness in the case,indicating that Jethwa was killed allegedly on the instructions of Dinu Solanki,who wanted to eliminate the RTI activist as he had become a threat to the BJP MPs huge share in the illegal mining business in Junagadh district. Jethwa had filed a public interest litigation against illegal mining in Gir forest in the High Court a few days before he was shot dead.

Shivas statement will help the CBI solve the case by plugging holes left by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

The ACB had allegedly diverted the investigation by claiming that constable Bahadursinh Wadher had hatched the murder plot,with the help of sharpshooters Pachan Shiva and Chauhan,because he wanted Rs 11 lakh from a forest land mining deal in the district.

The CBI,through an application in the court,had sought permission to interrogate Shiva in jail.

Jethwas father Bhikabhai had alleged that Dinu Solanki was behind the murder of his son.

