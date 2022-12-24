scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

NEP will help develop children’s ability to analyse, will take country to top: Shah 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 95th-anniversary celebrations of Sheth GC High School in Pilvai village of Mehsana in Gujarat on Dec 23, 2022, Saturday. (Photo-Twitter/Amit Shah @AmitShah)

Union Minister for Home and Co-operation Amit Shah Saturday said that the New Education Policy (NEP) will help develop children’s ability to analyse, think and research and will take the country to the top position.

Shah also said that the new system would have almost 10 “bagless” days in a month for school children, and give a platform to talented children to express themselves.

Speaking at the celebration of 95 years of the Sheth GC High School in Pilvai village of Mehsana, where his father and his father-in-law studied, Shah said that 25 years after the implementation of this NEP, “nobody can stop India from becoming number one”.

“The NEP will bring about basic reforms where in the child will be able to study in the primary and secondary school in their mother tongue . When the child studies in mother tongue, and speaks and thinks in that language, their ability to think,  analyse, reason, research, and originality of thought also develops. For 5-7 years every child will be studying in their mother tongue and their mothers will be able to teach them,” he said.

Criticising the British education system as one that “promoted learning by rote” Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for beginning discussions on the NEP from 2014 and implement it.

Shah also said that the new policy would replace the 10+2 system with the “5-3-3-4” system and introduce a “360 degree holistic progress card”.

More from Ahmedabad

Shah was in Gujarat on Saturday for various inauguration events, during which he also visited the Goverdhan temple in Pilvai and the Mahudi Jain temple in Gandhinagar.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 07:42:12 pm
