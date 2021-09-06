NEP has lot to take us forward in view of national sentiment, says Gujarat Governor

LAUDING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) and changing the Macaulay’s education system of 1835, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvart Sunday emphasised on the need to revive our traditional Gurukul system of education.

Addressing the ‘State Best Teacher Award Ceremony’ at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Ahmedabad on Teachers’ Day, Governor Acharya Devvart said, “I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has worked to change the 30-40 years old fashioned education system of the British rule. The NEP has a lot to take us forward keeping national sentiment in view. We are not against science and technology. Rather India has given this knowledge to the whole world. Our country was so advanced that the pride we take today in saying that my son is studying in US, Australia or Canada there was a time when people from across the world would come to study in India.”

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, too, lauded the NEP and said, “The National Education Policy has the power to bring out the talents of the individual.”

The Governor described the Indian gurukul education system as “so strong” that despite many foreign invasions our Indian culture could not be affected only because of our strong gurukul system of education. “But the British changed the entire education system to rule permanently in India. The British knew that the education system had to be changed to rule India. For that, Lord Macaulay framed the education policy that was forced upon Indians which gradually resulted in making the gurukul system lose its existence from the country,” he said.

Also read | Gujarat teachers find their way to cope up with shift from blackboard to digital screens

Referring to the Indian gurukul tradition, the Governor said that India had a rich guru-shishya tradition and it was because of this rich tradition that the society was developed. He said that in Indian gurukuls, the student was at the centre not the physical facilities.

“The British who ruled over us for 200 years destroyed our literature, history and gurukul system to such an extent that it has broken us. We need to change the existing education system that gives prominence and value to the kind of infrastructure… unlike the gurukul system where a student was the centre. They would study under a tree without any matrialistic facilities. So let us take this resolution that the teacher should be like old gurukul tecaher (desh ka guru pracheen gurukul jaisa bane),” he added.

Lauding Deputy Chief Mini-ster Nitin Patel for his views on continuing to uphold the Prohi-bition Law despite losing revenue from excise tax Governor attributed the development of Gujarat to its civility and culture.

On September 3, Patel had said in Vadodara that the state government is “resolute” that regardless of the revenue from excise tax lost, the state will continue to uphold its Prohibition Law and stick to the ban on alcohol in the state.

Reacting to Governor’s appreciation at the state event, Patel while conferring best teacher awards to teachers of Mehsana district, reiterated that Gujarat is not ready to earn through sale of liquor and would continue with the Prohibition Law.

Rupani requested parents and teachers to change their attitude towards education and said that the foundation of development of any nation is education and the responsibility of this basic education lies with the teacher.

Referring to the improvement in the quality of education in Gujarat, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the state has brought “A Plus” grade in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) of education in India, which is a matter of pride for all of us.

Thirty teachers got the best teacher award —11 government primary school teachers, five secondary school teachers, two higher secondary teachers, six principals of secondary and higher secondary schools, four BRC, CRC, two teachers from schools for visually-impaired.