NEET: Western Railway to run 3 pairs of special trains

There will be two trips of Train No. 09554/09553 Okha–Gandhinagar Capital–Okha Special Train No. 09554 will depart from Okha at 5 am on Saturday, June 20, and will reach Gandhinagar Capital at 3 pm on the same day.
THE WESTERN Railway (WR) on Thursday announced it will run three pairs of special trains for the convenience of candidates appearing for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET-2026) and to meet the demand for additional travel.
Bookings for these special trains will be available from June 19 at all PRS counters and on IRCTC website.
There will be two trips of Train No. 09472/09471 Maninagar–Bandra Terminus–Maninagar Special Train No. 09472 will depart from Maninagar at 8:30 am on Saturday, June 20, and reach Bandra Terminus at 6:15 pm on the same day. Return Train No. 09471 will depart Bandra Terminus on Saturday, June 20, at 9:15 pm and arrive at Maninagar on Sunday, June 21, at 6 am. This train will stop at Anand, Vishwamitri, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar and Borivali stations in both directions. This train will have sleeper and general class coaches.
2. There will be two trips of Train No. 09554/09553 Okha–Gandhinagar Capital–Okha Special Train No. 09554 will depart from Okha at 5 am on Saturday, June 20, and will reach Gandhinagar Capital at 3 pm on the same day. Return Train No. 09553 will depart from Gandhinagar Capital at 8:55 pm on Sunday, June 21, and will reach Okha at 6:40 am on Monday, June 22. This train will stop at Dwarka, Bhatia, Khambhaliya, Canalus, Jamnagar, Hapa, Paddhari, Rajkot, Wankaner, Than, Muli Road, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Ambli Road and Chandlodia B stations in both directions. Sleeper and General Class coaches will be available in this train.
3. There will be two trips of Train No. 09254/09253 Bhavnagar Terminus–Gandhigram—Bhavnagar Terminus Special Train No. 09254 will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on Saturday, June 20, at 11:40 am and reach Gandhigram at 4:10 pm on the same day. Return Train No. 09253 will depart Gandhigram at 8 pm on Sunday, June 21, and reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 12:35 am on Monday, June 22. This train will stop at Bhavnagar Para, Sehore, Dhola, Botad, Dhandhuka, Dholka, Bavla and Sarkhej stations in both directions en route. Sleeper and General category coaches will be available in this train.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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