NEET-UG re-test on June 21, Gujarat Police ramp up security across major cities

THE GUJARAT Police on Saturday conducted last-minute checks, finalised security deployments and set up technological monitoring of centres that will host the NEET-UG 2026 re-test that is scheduled for June 21 across India. The state has a total of 211 examination centres for the National Eligibility-and-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, and has 79,411 candidates registered to appear for the same.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that one police personnel would be deployed for every 80 candidates at the examination centres in Gujarat, apart from a large number of traffic police to manage vehicles and parking, as well as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, for the exam that was cancelled due to a paper leak in May.

A statement issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said, “The examination, scheduled for June 21 is being conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. The examination is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages. The examination will be held in more than 95,000 examination rooms, each equipped with CCTV. A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with feeds monitored virtually at the National, State and Ministry levels. To secure the examination against electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been deployed (17,054 by ECIL and 34,257 by BEL).”

On manpower deployment, the NTA said, “Each of the more than 95,000 examination rooms will have two invigilators, and every centre is staffed with more than ten additional examination functionaries. Candidate verification has been strengthened with 38,795 frisking staff and 48,448 personnel for biometric verification — with biometric manpower doubled and supported by face authentication. A Centre Systems Officer (CSO) has been deployed at each of the 5,440 centres to monitor the CCTV feed. NTA has deployed around 6,700 Observers at examination centres, supported by more than 100 virtual observers monitoring the live CCTV footage centrally. The CCTV footage is additionally analysed using AI-based tools to flag anomalies.”

It said, “On average, 40 to 50 security personnel have been deployed at each examination centre. Bank officials have been deployed at approximately 1,500 bank branches holding the confidential material, and the Department of Posts will coordinate its teams for the collection of OMR sheets at around 700 collection centres across the country. Review meetings have been held with the Chief Secretaries and senior officials of all States, and districts have confirmed centre arrangements. A nationwide mock drill was conducted on June 20 to verify all systems — jammers, CCTV, frisking staff and biometrics. Coordinators have verified the examination material held in the custodian banks and confirmed its availability for the examination.”

Ahmedabad

Speaking about the final preparations in Ahmedabad, from the control room of the city police where a wall is covered with screens live-streaming from CCTVs put up outside all the examination centres, DCP (Control) Reema Munshi said, “There are 23 centres and 10,445 candidates appearing for the NEET-UG on June 21. A total of 6 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 15 Station House Officers (SHOs) will be in charge of security initiatives and the papers will get an escort from the strong room to the exam centres as per guidelines of the National Testing Agency (NTA).”

She added, “A total of 14 Traffic SHOs will handle traffic and ensure that there are no issues in vehicular movement or parking. The Crime Branch will deploy Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and will also conduct surveillance with 8 drones. Meanwhile, there is constant social media surveillance being carried out by Cybercrime Branch against rumour-mongering.”

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DCP Munshi said that candidates facing problems can call the Police Control room at 079-25630100/200 or dial the 112 helpline as well.

Meanwhile, DCP Zone-1 Harshadkumar Patel, who was on the field inspecting centres on Saturday, said, “We have coordinated with NTA for security escorts of papers from strong room to exam centres. Frisking of candidates will take place. Personnel have been deployed at spots depending on the number of candidates. We will make sure no electronic devices enter the exam centres.”

Rajkot

The Rajkot City Police on Saturday issued a notification regarding restrictions for the public owing to the NEET-UG 2026 re-test being held at 12 centres in the city, which will facilitate examination for 5,330 candidates.

While the examination will be held between 2 pm and 5:15 pm, the police notification declared 100 metres radius around exam centres as restricted zones between 11 am and 6 pm. It also declared that no loudspeakers will be allowed within 200 metres of exam centres during this period.

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DCP (Crime) Jagdish Bangarwa told The Indian Express that jammers had been installed at all examination centres to avoid any electronic communication in and out of the premises and that the police would conduct night patrolling to make sure no suspicious devices were installed near these premises.

Surat

Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Julie Kothia said, “The NEET-UG exam will be conducted at 22 centres in Surat city, where over 10,300 students will appear in the exams on 21st June. Surat police had already worked with DGVCL, the District Collector, the State Transport Department, and the Surat Railway station.

Currently, Surat Metro Rail work is in progress, and if any student is stuck while reaching the centre, they can call the Surat police control room. Our police teams in the nearby area will reach the spot, pick up the student and drop him/her off at the exam centre. We have also kept our teams at Sruat Railway Station and the Central State Transport Depot. Along with this, a notification has also been issued on Thursday, wherein all the privately owned Cyber centres and Xerox centres near the examination centres will remain closed on June 21.”

(With inputs from Kamal Saiyed in Surat)