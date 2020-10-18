NEET results: Rajkot boy gets 10th rank, 3 from Gujarat in top 100

Maanit Matravadiya has secured 710 out of 720 marks in the examination. Both his parents are doctors and practicing in their private clinic in Rajkot while his grandfather has now retired from his practice.

Maanit Matravadiya from Rajkot secured the tenth rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, results of which were announced on Friday. Three students from Gujarat are among the top 100 rank holders in the medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). While Ajinkya Naik secured 42nd rank, Karma Patel was at the 83rd spot.

Maanit says he was expecting a good rank, perhaps in top 50, but securing the tenth rank has come as a surprise for the family. “The exam this time was comparatively easier than the previous year’s. Also, candidates got additional time due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Thus, the score this time has gone this high,” says Maanit.

Dr Chirag, his father who is a critical care specialist and also a consultant at private hospitals and mother Dr Asha, a dermatologist, say they had initially persuaded him not to choose the medical field.

“Opting for medical stream was entirely his own decision. We were against this. We told him that you are getting impressed by us and the position we have in the society but it would be very tough. I also made him talk to my engineer friends who are having good jobs and also made him visit my hospital and make him aware the kind of work he should expect to get in,” says Dr Chirag.

The three months period till the NEET exam on September 13 was very stressful for the Matravadiya family. Being into Covid duty, Maanit’s father says, “I was very cautious as he had his exams and I was in Covid ward. Thus, I had to take care not to affect his health, and thereby his future. I was restricted to my room. I had to close down my clinic after two staff tested positive. My brother too was tested positive, just two days before his exams.”

Aiming to get admission in All India Institute Medical Science, New Delhi, Maanit says that at present he wants to explore MBBS and has not decided on any specialisation.

Another third generation doctor in the making is 17-year-old Ajinkya Naik.

His father Dr Deepak and mother Dr Sonali run a private clinic in Bopal of Ahmedabad. “My 89-year-old father and my mother-in-law were doctors in Mumbai and Nagpur, respectively,” says Ajinkya’s father, who is a gynaecologist for the last 25 years. Ajinkya’s elder sister is a computer engineer working in the United States.

Eighteen-year -old Karma Patel says he is interested in surgery and is expecting admission in AIIMS or Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi.

His father, Jayesh Kumar Patel works with Reliance while his mother Yamini is a housemaker. His elder sister Prachi is doing her graduation in Bachelor of Architecture from Indus University, Ahmedabad.

Nine students from the state have secured position among the top 500.

This year, considering the Covid 19 pandemic, the examination was postponed from May 3 to September 13. For those students who could not attend the exam on September 13, a compensatory exam was conducted on October 14. Three students from Ahmedabad had taken the exam at a single center allotted for the test.

Anand Farmer’s daughter secures AIR 11,383 in Scheduled Caste category

Ahmedabad: Mafatbhai Makwana, a farmer from Indranaj village in Tarapur taluka of Anand, and his wife Naniben, a housewife, could not pursue their education even till high school. Today, they are overjoyed as their daughter, Urmila, has cracked the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and is all set to pursue her ambition of becoming a doctor.

With support from the Visamo Kids Foundation over the past 12 years, Urmila secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 11,383 in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category of the NEET results that were announced on Friday.

An avid reader and painter, Urmila initially wanted to pursue humanities. “I am fond of both reading and writing and thus, I wanted to pursue literature. However, I underwent an aptitude test which reflected that I have better abilities for a career in medicine. My counsellor at Visamo convinced me that I should do what I am good at,” said Urmila who hopes to secure admission at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna or Jodhpur.

The Visamo Kids Foundation houses around 100 underprivileged kids, from the age of five years, and their lodging, boarding and other requirements are taken care of. They are admitted to various schools through collaborations. ENS

