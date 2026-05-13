NEET re-exam for every student is ‘injustice’, say parents

Parents of some NEET aspirants gathered outside premier schools in Rajkot on Tuesday, hours after the government announced the cancellation of the medical entrance exam due to a ‘paper leak’, which was now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate (UG) medical courses, held on May 3, 2026, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after allegations of a paper leak on Tuesday.

Hemal Mehta, a businessman whose daughter had appeared for NEET UG 2026, says re-examination of all students in the country would affect students who had not cheated. “When the paper leak happened only in some states, why are all 24 lakh students paying the price? Why is the government playing with their future? At this rate, if paper leaks are going to happen, why doesn’t the government hold three exams per year and then count the marks of the exam in which the leak didn’t take place? This is gross injustice and can cause depression in students.”