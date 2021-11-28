scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 27, 2021
MUST READ

Postponement of NEET PG counselling: Resident doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital join protest

🔴 The association has also sought an implementation of the bond plus senior residency scheme for the batches of 2019, 2020, and batches that arrive henceforth.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
November 28, 2021 4:33:00 am
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Ahmedabad BJ Medical College. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET-PG, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Doctors protest, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe memorandum demands fast-tracking of NEET PG counselling on an urgent basis. (Representational)

Resident doctors of Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College (BJMC) joined the call by resident doctors for an indefinite strike in protest of postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) counselling on Saturday. BJMC is affiliated with Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

According to a press note issued by the Junior Doctors’ Association of BJMC on November 26, the resident doctors plan on withdrawing their services from out patient departments (OPDs) and routine procedures. On Saturday, the association submitted a memorandum to the PG director of BJMC and to the medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The memorandum demands fast-tracking of NEET PG counselling on an urgent basis. The resident doctors have asked for medical officers to assist in their work until the new batch joins.

Click here for more

The association has also sought an implementation of the bond plus senior residency scheme for the batches of 2019, 2020, and batches that arrive henceforth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 27: Latest News

Advertisement