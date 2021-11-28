Postponement of NEET PG counselling: Resident doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital join protest

Resident doctors of Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College (BJMC) joined the call by resident doctors for an indefinite strike in protest of postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) counselling on Saturday. BJMC is affiliated with Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

According to a press note issued by the Junior Doctors’ Association of BJMC on November 26, the resident doctors plan on withdrawing their services from out patient departments (OPDs) and routine procedures. On Saturday, the association submitted a memorandum to the PG director of BJMC and to the medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The memorandum demands fast-tracking of NEET PG counselling on an urgent basis. The resident doctors have asked for medical officers to assist in their work until the new batch joins.

The association has also sought an implementation of the bond plus senior residency scheme for the batches of 2019, 2020, and batches that arrive henceforth.