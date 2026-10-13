NEET aspirant expected 580 marks, got only 165; High Court says can’t help

A NEET-UG aspirant from Gujarat believed she had marked enough correct answers in this year’s medical entrance re-examination to score about 580 marks out of 720. But the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET examination, said the candidate had scored only 165.

But the student was confident – and believed an error in the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet had deprived her.

The matter reached the High Court – and the HC has now put the matter to rest, ruling that there was “no ground to interfere” with her NEET scorecard declared by the NTA on July 16.

However, it took a sealed cover submission to the court by the NTA, a personal appearance by a senior official of the testing agency in open court, and a perusal of her marksheet by the aspirant before the judgment could be passed.

The NTA has been under great pressure this year for its alleged mishandling of the competitive exam for admission to undergraduate medical colleges. The NEET-UG of May 3 was cancelled after the question paper leaked, and a re-test was conducted on June 21. Results, scorecards, and the final answer keys were declared almost a month later on July 16.

Counsel for petitioner Shreya Chaudhari of Patan informed the court that the NTA had collected both copies of her optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet after the June 21 re-examination, leaving her with no record of her marking. The NTA uploaded a scanned image on July 13.

The petitioner contended that the responses in that image were not the ones that she had marked. She submitted that she wrote to the NTA on July 18, 20, and 24, and filed an application under the Right to Information Act, 2005 (RTI Act) on July 21, seeking an inspection.

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In its reply on July 23, the NTA reiterated the data in the scanned image. It stood by the 165 marks that were awarded to the petitioner in the July 16 result.

Counsel for petitioner argued that scanning, software, or hardware errors may be behind the about 415-mark difference between the student’s recollection and her coaching mock tests and the declared result.

Counsel submitted that the keeping of records for only 90 days could render the petitioner’s grievance infructuous, and said that the NTA’s conduct was violative of her rights under Article 14 (equality before the law).

The petitioner also pointed to an alleged extra seven-digit number in a different font, missing indentation for signatures, and no visible ridge pattern in the thumb impression, relying on the RTI Act and a 2008 ruling of the Supreme Court in the case of a CBSE student.

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Counsel for NTA argued that the petition was “misconceived”, and that the original sheet bore the signature, handwriting, and left-thumb impression of the petitioner, as well as the signature of the invigilator.

The order, which was made available on October 8, noted the NTA’s submission that against the final answer key, 63 correct, 87 incorrect, and 30 unattended responses were recorded. At four marks for a right answer and the deduction of one mark for a wrong answer, the candidate’s score came to 165.

The NTA said that the allegations of tampering were speculative – and that although candidates could raise objections online until July 15, the petitioner had not done so as she was out of the state.

On August 13, the HC directed the NTA to produce the original sheet in a sealed cover, after the petitioner deposited Rs 30,000 towards expenses.

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On August 24, NTA Joint Director Harshit Agarwal brought the sheet, which was opened in open court and shown to the petitioner and her advocate. A scanned copy of the sheet was taken on the record by the court.

In its oral order, the HC held that the petitioner “has not been able to establish any material discrepancy” between the original and the scanned images.

The court noted that the petitioner had not disputed that the signature on the OMR answer sheet, and that the “allegations regarding the additional number, font, indentation, and thumb impression, by themselves, do not establish that the scanned OMR answer sheet produced by the NTA is not the original answer sheet of the petitioner or that the responses therein were subsequently altered”.

The HC said that the petitioner’s “expectation” of 580 marks could not be a basis for it to interfere in the matter.

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In his order, Justice Aniruddha P Mayee said: “The contention of the petitioner is based upon her own recollection of the answers and her expectation of securing approximately 580 marks. The same cannot be accepted as a basis for interference with the result… The result has to be determined on the basis of the contemporaneous examination record and not on the basis of the subsequent recollection or expectation of the candidate.”

The HC ruled that the mock test scores have “no bearing” on the OMR responses, and that the petitioner’s claims of scanning error or tampering, unsupported by independent material, “cannot displace” the NTA’s record.

The court also held that as the petitioner was allowed to inspect the original OMR answer sheet during the proceedings, the grievance about denial of verification “does not survive”.

The HC dismissed the petition without costs, and the connected civil application was disposed of.