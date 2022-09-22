Need to come out of colonial mindset, says Nadda

BJP national president and Rajya Sabha MP J P Nadda Wednesday stressed on the “need to come out of the colonial mindset”.

“We need to come out of colonial mindset. ‘Everything is good in the west is the best-we need to come out of this. People have learnt from us, our knowledge our information in itself is very deep but we encouraged superficial thinking and ignored deep thinking. That is why we came under the influence of colonial mindset,” he stated while addressing the Professor Summit in Ahmedabad.

Referring to the education policy Nadda said that the policies, so far, aimed at “producing servants”.

“If I talk about education policies, so far, these were to produce servants. That was not the process that we are the rulers. The education policy very well took care that we are not aware of our pride. In all education policies there is no mention of Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada or Sangam but yes Daffodils poem by William Wordsworth will be taught to us. We studied about River Thames but forgot about River Ganga,” he stated.

Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, Nadda said that in 21st century he can say with much pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a massive change in education and brought NEP 2020 that involved five years of hard work.

Cities important for growth: BJP chief

Ahmedabad: Just like India’s villages are the soul of the country, the development of cities is also important for its economy, said BJP national president JP Nadda at the concluding ceremony of the two-day National Mayors’ Conference of BJP-ruled urban local bodies in Gandhinagar Wednesday.

“Due to the foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the foundation of smart city has been laid in the country under which metro train, LED streetlights, development of roads, Har Ghar Jal, sanitation system as well as town-planning have been covered,” an official release issued by BJP’s media department quoted him as saying.

He guided all 121 Mayors and Deputy Mayors from 18 states and UTs to monitor utilisation of budget as well as ongoing development projects. —ENS