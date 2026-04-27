Need a clean city… Vadodara’s rich heritage should be conserved: Radhikaraje Gaekwad

RADHIKARAJE GAEKWAD of the erstwhile royal family of Baroda on Sunday emphasised the need to balance urban development with heritage conservation. She was speaking after casting her vote in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) election.

After voting at the Faculty of Technology of M S University, Gaekwad said her choice was “guided by the city’s future growth” while ensuring that its historical identity remains intact. She expressed hope that the incoming civic body would prioritise heritage conservation alongside infrastructure development instead of focusing on “leaving personal imprint” that does not compliment the city’s identity.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she underlined that Vadodara’s cultural legacy must not be overlooked. “The cultural heritage of the city should not be forgotten. We need a clean city as well as conservation of the rich heritage that defines Vadodara… This city was created with a vision (by Maharaja Sayajirao III Gaekwad) and its development should be continued through a common mission…”