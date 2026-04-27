Need a clean city… Vadodara’s rich heritage should be conserved: Radhikaraje Gaekwad

RADHIKARAJE GAEKWAD of the erstwhile royal family of Baroda on Sunday emphasised the need to balance urban development with heritage conservation. She was speaking after casting her vote in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) election. After voting at the Faculty of Technology of M S University, Gaekwad said her choice was “guided by the city’s […]

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraApr 27, 2026 05:01 AM IST
Need a clean city... Vadodara's rich heritage should be conserved: Radhikaraje GaekwadRadhikaraje Gaekwad
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RADHIKARAJE GAEKWAD of the erstwhile royal family of Baroda on Sunday emphasised the need to balance urban development with heritage conservation. She was speaking after casting her vote in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) election.

After voting at the Faculty of Technology of M S University, Gaekwad said her choice was “guided by the city’s future growth” while ensuring that its historical identity remains intact. She expressed hope that the incoming civic body would prioritise heritage conservation alongside infrastructure development instead of focusing on “leaving personal imprint” that does not compliment the city’s identity.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she underlined that Vadodara’s cultural legacy must not be overlooked. “The cultural heritage of the city should not be forgotten. We need a clean city as well as conservation of the rich heritage that defines Vadodara… This city was created with a vision (by Maharaja Sayajirao III Gaekwad) and its development should be continued through a common mission…”

Highlighting concerns over governance continuity, Gaekwad pointed out that elected representatives often focus on leaving their individual imprint rather than preserving the city’s established character. “Each person who is elected tries to create an imprint of their own term, which does not complement the character of the city. There is a need to understand the city’s original vision, character and ethos and ensure that present-day development aligns with it. Transitioning from one term to another and reversing previous decisions does not help the city in the long run,” she added.

Calling for a more sensitive and proactive approach, Gaekwad urged newly elected corporators to prioritise restoration and maintenance of heritage structures through careful planning rather than reactive measures. “Efforts should focus on preventing damage instead of resorting to damage control by appointing the first available contractor… They need to be proactive in preventing and preserving rather than acting when the damage is done,” she said.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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