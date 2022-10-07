Nearly 30k passengers ride Ahmedabad Metro as both corridors open

A total of 29,877 passengers took the Ahmedabad Metro Thursday—the first day when both corridors of Phase-1 functioned simultaneously, stated an official statement from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

According to GMRC, 10,194 passengers rode the metro operating on the North-West corridor that connects APMC Vasna with Motera. This corridor was first thrown open to passengers after the project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30.

The East-West corridor, which has been operational since October 2, carried 19,683 passengers Thursday, almost double the ridership on the North-West corridor.

On the East-West corridor, the metro operated 106 trips with one train leaving every 20 minutes, while on the North-South corridor, it operated 96 trips with one train leaving every 30 minutes.

Due to the Dussehra holiday on October 5, the ridership on the East-West corridor had shot up to 43,000 with trains operating every 15 minutes.