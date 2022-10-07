scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Nearly 30k passengers ride Ahmedabad Metro as both corridors open

According to GMRC, 10,194 passengers rode the metro operating on the North-West corridor that connects APMC Vasna with Motera. This corridor was first thrown open to passengers after the project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30.

A total of 29,877 passengers took the Ahmedabad Metro Thursday—the first day when both corridors of Phase-1 functioned simultaneously, stated an official statement from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

The East-West corridor, which has been operational since October 2, carried 19,683 passengers Thursday, almost double the ridership on the North-West corridor.

On the East-West corridor, the metro operated 106 trips with one train leaving every 20 minutes, while on the North-South corridor, it operated 96 trips with one train leaving every 30 minutes.

Due to the Dussehra holiday on October 5, the ridership on the East-West corridor had shot up to 43,000 with trains operating every 15 minutes.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 12:47:50 am
