Nearly 2 months after mob attack on Gujarat govt officials in Banaskantha, 3 held

In December last year, a team of forest department officials, accompanied by police and revenue staff, was attacked with stones, bows and arrows, swords, and axes in Banaskantha district.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadFeb 13, 2026 01:50 PM IST
Nearly 2 months after mob attack on Gujarat govt officials in Banaskantha, 3 heldThe alleged incident took place at Padaliya village near the temple town of Ambaji in Danta taluka on December 13, 2025. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nearly two months after a mob of around 500 people allegedly attacked state government officials from the revenue, police, and forest departments at Padaliya village in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, the police have made the first arrests in the case by nabbing three people.

The police identified the accused as Chhatarabhai Damor, 37, from Ambapani village, Kalubhai Parmar, 29, from Padaliya village, and Sayababhai Dungaisa from Bedapani village. While the accused were arrested on February 9 and 10, Parmar and Dungaisa were sent on police remand for two days till Friday.

A senior police officer from Banaskantha district said that the three accused were arrested after receiving tip-offs, and a search is underway for the other accused.

Also read | Mob attack on Guj govt officials with bows-arrows, swords, axes in Banaskantha forest: FIR lodged against 500

The alleged incident took place at Padaliya village near the temple town of Ambaji in Danta taluka on December 13, 2025.

A team of forest department officials, accompanied by police and revenue staff, had gone for a tree plantation drive on forest land when a mob of around 500 people allegedly staged a protest and attacked them with stones, bows and arrows, swords, and axes. The mob also reportedly blocked the exit route by felling trees and hurling stones at the officials. Forty-seven government officials were injured in the alleged attack, some of them seriously.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under charges related to attempted murder and dacoity, among others, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act after a forest department officer lodged a complaint. The FIR named 26 people and a mob of around 500 people as the accused. The FIR also named an organisation, AC Bharat Sarkar Sangathan, alleging it was behind the attack.

According to sources, AC Bharat Sarkar Sangathan believes that they are the ‘original owners’ of the land and ‘does not believe’ in elected bodies such as the Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha, or the Indian Constitution.

Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
Advertisement