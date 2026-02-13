Nearly 2 months after mob attack on Gujarat govt officials in Banaskantha, 3 held

The alleged incident took place at Padaliya village near the temple town of Ambaji in Danta taluka on December 13, 2025. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Nearly two months after a mob of around 500 people allegedly attacked state government officials from the revenue, police, and forest departments at Padaliya village in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, the police have made the first arrests in the case by nabbing three people.

The police identified the accused as Chhatarabhai Damor, 37, from Ambapani village, Kalubhai Parmar, 29, from Padaliya village, and Sayababhai Dungaisa from Bedapani village. While the accused were arrested on February 9 and 10, Parmar and Dungaisa were sent on police remand for two days till Friday.

A senior police officer from Banaskantha district said that the three accused were arrested after receiving tip-offs, and a search is underway for the other accused.