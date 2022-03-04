Nearly 1,000 primary schools for girls shut down in five years

As many as 1,000 primary schools for girls were closed down in the past five years in Gujarat, even as the total number of primary schools increased from 44,545 to 45,023 during the same period, revealed the Socio Economic Review report 2021-’22 tabled in the state assembly on Thursday.

The number of girls schools dropped from 1,429 in 2016-’17 to 1,330 in 2020-’21. A similar decline was reported in the enrollment of girls in primary schools in five years from 41.98 lakh to 39.80 lakh.

Among 33 districts, Kutch has the highest number of primary schools for girls. In 2020-’21, Kutch had 132 girls primary schools followed by Surat with 115 schools. While Aravalli district has the least with one girls school.

The number of girls secondary schools (Class 9-10) also declined from 167 to 132 in 2020-’21. Of over 12,709 total secondary schools in Gujarat in 2020-’21, girls schools stood at 594. This was not witnessed in Classes 9 to 12 where these increased from 419 to 462 during the same period.

However, in higher education, female enrollment has recorded a spike with the increase in number of institutes. From 5.9 lakh female students enrolled across 2,094 higher education institutes (including 177 institutes for girls) in the year 2016-’17, the enrollment jumped to 7.12 lakh in 2613 institutes (including 192 institutes for girls) in the year 2020-’21.