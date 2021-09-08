NDRF teams on alert in South Gujarat, Saurashtra districts

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been instructed to remain alert in districts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rain across the state with very heavy rainfall in Saurashtra and South Gujarat districts till Friday.

The officials of State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar were briefed during its weather watch group meet Tuesday chaired by relief commissioner Ardra Agarwal held via video-conference.

Out of total 15 teams of NDRF, eight have been deployed in districts expected to be affected with heavy rainfall. One team each has been deployed at Valsad, Surat, Navsari, Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Kutch and Porbandar,while six teams have been kept on reserve in Vadodara and one in Gandhinagar. One team will stay at Amreli.

“Heavy rains are expected across the state, including Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Amreli districts of Saurashtra, Vadodara, Kheda of Central Gujarat and Bharuch and Valsad districts of South Gujarat in the next two days,” an IMD official said.