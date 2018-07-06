NDRF set to induct women rescuers soon

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is set to induct women rescuers into its batallions and a proposal in this regard was sent to the Centre. It envisions each of its 12 batallions to have 47 women rescuers. On his visit to Vadodara Thursday, to take stock of the state battalion’s preparedness for the monsoon, NDRF Director General (DG) Sanjay Kumar said, “The idea to induct women personnel is to develop rapport with the women victims during rescue operations. We have women doctors and other members on board, but we do not have a full-fledged team of women rescuers yet.”

In 2015, NDRF had appointed its first woman commanding officer of its full-operational battalion in Arakonam Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, NDRF Vadodara unit is being developed as the force’s headquarters in Gujarat, while Gandhinagar will be a regional unit. “The idea to develop the HQ in Vadodara is because this is more centrally located in Gujarat and accessible to either end of the state,” said Deputy Commandant, Jarod, Ranvir Mishra. Construction is being carried out in two phases, with the first involving residential and official infrastructure. and the second being installing utilities.

In addition to the 12 fully-operational NDRF battalions across India, four more will soon to start in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Delhi-NCR.

