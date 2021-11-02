NDDB Anand to manage UP’s Varanasi Milk Union for 5 years

THE NATIONAL Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Anand has accepted the Uttar Pradesh government’s request to manage the Varanasi Milk Union for a period of five years.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between government of Uttar Pradesh, Pradeshik Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd (PCDF), Varanasi Milk Union and NDDB during a virtual ceremony on Monday, stated a release issued by the NDDB.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Minister of Animal Husbandry Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhari , Secretary AHD, Government of India, Atul Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary (C&DD) AHD, Goverment of India, Varsha Joshi, Chairman NDDB Meenesh Shah, Principal Secretary Dairy Development Uttar Pradesh Sudhir Garg , Milk Commissioner Uttar Pradesh Bhusan Lal Sushil, incharge managing director PCDF Ravi Shankar Gupta and CEO Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Arun Mishra.

The release quoted Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhari as “In line with our Prime Minister’s aim of doubling farmers’ income, this developmental initiative of NDDB will motivate and involve milk producers and provide them the required economic resilience. This MoU will provide milk producers of Uttar Pradesh the essential market access, while broadly keeping in view sustainability and viability of the overall operations. Using biogas to run Varanasi Milk Union’s dairy plant will be a path-breaking innovation. This unique technology-driven initiative, will eventually bring rural prosperity.”

Meenesh Shah Chairman NDDB assured necessary support to Varanasi Milk Union so as to enable them better serve their members.

He said that Dairy Board’s efforts will be to streamline the governance processes, focus on providing remunerative price to milk producers and ensure that consumers get safe and hygienic liquid milk and milk products.

While Atul Chaturvedi thanked Uttar Pradesh government for launching this project within a record time, he said that Project Gir has been launched in Uttar Pradesh to fulfill PM’s dream of increasing milk production.

Under Rashtriya Gokul Mission, inducted Gir cows will be used to increase productivity through IVF technology and soon Varanasi Milk Union plant will be able to process 2 lakh litres of milk.

He further stated that Varanasi Milk Union will be country’s first Milk Union to have biogas-based tri generation plant installed.