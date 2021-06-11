NCPCR notice to Surat collector over complaint against private school

The National Council of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday issued notice to the Surat District Collector seeking an action taken report (ATR) in relation to a complaint on financial irregularities and charging of extra fees by a private school.

The notice issued by NCPCR senior consultant Raman K Gaur to collector Dr Dhaval Patel over a complaint by a parent against Foundation Head School in Surat states, “You are requested to send the detail inquiry/investigation report to the commission. The report has not been received by commissioner so far.”

The notice adds, “You are requested to take ATR (Action Taken Report), investigation report desired by the commission, within 5 days of receipt of this letter. In the event of non-receipt of the same, the commission in pursuance of its functions and powers u/s 13 and 14, the CPCR Act, 2005, shall require your appearance in person through video- conferencing in this matter, alongwith the details of the redressal of complaint…”

Talking to The Indian Express, complainant Kunal Jain whose two daughters were studying in the school, said, “The school

collects Rs 1 lakh out of which Rs 60,000 is admission fees and Rs 40,000 is security deposit. Last year when my elder daughter left the school, I demanded refund of Rs 60,000 when the school just paid Rs 40,000 security deposit. My younger daughter is still studying in the school.”

“In July 2020, I complained to the DEO and Fees Regulation committee, but to no avail. We are happy that the NCPCR has issued notice to the District Collector,” he added.

Vardan Kabra, principal of Foundation Head School, could not be contacted.

District Collector Dr Patel told The Indian Express, “We have received the copy from NCPCR and we are looking into the issue. Primarily it is an issue between the school trustees and parents.”