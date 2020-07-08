NCP leader Reshma Patel detained over disagreement with traffic cops

Reshma Patel. (File) Reshma Patel. (File)

Reshma Patel, the president of the women’s wing of Gujarat Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was detained at a police station in Ahmedabad on Wednesday following an altercation with traffic policemen.

Reshma Patel, Patidar politician who was recently appointed as the president of the women’s wing and spokesperson for NCP in Gujarat, claimed that police harassed her near Geeta Mandir road area in the city on Wednesday morning when she had allegedly tried to help two social volunteers who were stopped by traffic police.

“Two young volunteers known to me had called me in the morning and claimed that they had been stopped by policemen at Geeta Mandir traffic police outpost for lack of vehicle documents. Police were demanding a challan of Rs 2,000. I tried to speak with the policemen (over the phone) but they refused to talk. Then, I reached there at the spot in order to speak on behalf of the volunteers. I told them that Rs 2,000 is too steep a fine, but the policemen started harassing me. An argument ensued and the traffic cops dialed 100 for the police control room (PCR). I also called the women helpline for help. After the PCR van arrived, they took me to Kagdapith police station where I was kept for two hours. Then, my party’s supporters arrived at the police station and started protesting. It was then that I was released without any charges. I have submitted my complaint against the misbehaviour of the traffic cops. Till the time I was detained, I did not reveal to them that I am a political leader.” Patel told The Indian Express.

Supporters of NCP also took to social media to protest against Ahmedabad Police.

Speaking to this newspaper, a police official at Kagdapith police station said, “It was a matter of misunderstanding between two parties which got cleared at the police station. No charges have been put against Reshma Patel.”

