NCC holds 1300-km motorcycle rally

The 1300 km motorcycle rally undertaken by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate Gujarat as a part of its 75-year celebrations was flagged off by the state Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai from NSSM Dandi on January 14 and flagged in by Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Higher and Technical Education Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday.

Symbolising India’s journey from the “extractors of salt” to the “makers of software”, a team of 25 cadets will carry a pot of salt at National Salt Satyagrah Museum (NSSM) in Dandi and a CD containing a software programme developed by ‘Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics’ (BISAG). The cadets will hand these over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Prime Minister’s NCC Day Rally at Delhi on January 28.