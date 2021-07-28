Navy bans drones in 3-km radius around its installations in Gujarat

Issuing a warning against flying drones near naval installations in Gujarat, the Indian Navy stated Wednesday that UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) flying without prior approval in a three-kilometre radius of its premises will be neutralised.

In an official release, the Navy said that an area of three-kilometre radius from the perimeter of naval installations in Gujarat has been designated as “No Fly Zone” and individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any drone in the region.

“The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drones or UAVs found flying within these areas without prior approval. Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under relevant provisions of law,” the statement added.

The Navy has already warned of similar action at its bases in Mumbai and Goa. The move comes in the wake of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month.

Approval to fly drones has to be obtained from the Director General of Civil Aviation and a copy of the approval letter needs to be submitted to the headquarters of the Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area or the concerned naval station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation.

The Indian Navy has bases in Gujarat’s Porbandar and Okha which are part of the Western Naval Command.