Navsari villager beaten to death for ‘raping’ 2-yr-old

Residents of Amalsad village in Navsari district on Monday reportedly beat a 40-year-old man to death after he was allegedly caught sexually assaulting a two-year-old. The condition of the girl is stated to be critical.

According to police, the girl was playing near her house in the afternoon when she went “missing”. While searching for the girl, her mother went to neighbour Mangal Halapati’s house, where she found him allegedly “raping” her daughter and raised alarm, they said.

Residents of the area then dragged Halapati, who was inebriated, from the house, stripped and beat him up with sticks, police said. After Halapati collapsed, a villager reported the incident to Gandevi police station.

Both Halapati and the girl were rushed to Navsari Civil Hospital, however, the man was declared brought dead. The girl, now, has been shifted to New Civil Hospital in Surat, but her condition was critical.

Even as police booked unknown persons for lynching Halapati, angry villagers vandalised his house. A complaint of rape has also been filed.

Police said Halapati, who used to work as a helper in a fishing boat, has two sons. His elder son Vicky (18) is currently in Navsari jail in connection with a criminal case, while his wife, who was “frustrated” with his alcohol addiction, left him 15 days ago with their younger son Mohan.

Navsari police sub inspector D S Soni said, “The condition of the victim girl is also critical, while the accused was heavily drunk when he committed the crime. The angry people also damaged his house… We have also lodged a complaint against the village youths involved in beating up and killing Mangal. We are trying to identify them. We have got names of a few them and but they have gone underground.”

