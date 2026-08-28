Man held for ‘misleading’ social media post using Gujarat Deputy CM’s photo

An omelette seller was arrested by the Navsari Cyber Crime Unit on Thursday for his alleged involvement in uploading “fake and misleading content” on social media along with a photo of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

A police officer, Sahdev Vatsabhai, who is with Navsari Cyber Crime Unit, came across the post, which alleged that liquor was being sold or found in some villages in the district and raises questions over action taken in such cases.

The Navsari Cyber Crime Unit on Wednesday registered a complaint against unidentified persons under BNS 336 (4) (forgery committed with the intent to harm a person’s reputation is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and a fine), and IT Act section 66 (c) (punishment for identity theft).