Dramatic jungle chase ends in Navsari village well in Gujarat: Leopard dies, boar survives

Navsari district saw an unusual, wild chase when a leopard hunting a wild boar chased it right into the well and died, even as the boar survived.

The incident took place on Friday late evening in the Vansda forest range where the leopard spotted the wild boar in the deep jungle and began to chase it. The two reached the outskirts of Chikhatiya village where the boar jumped into a 20-ft well.

“The incident came to light on Saturday early morning, when a villager passing by heard some noise from the well. He spotted a wild boar struggling to save its life. The villager informed the village sarpanch Kiran Chaudhary, who reached the spot. The villagers then informed the forest department. Before our team reached the spot, the villagers made all possible efforts to rescue the wild boar, but to no avail. Our teams used expert techniques and lifted the wild boar from the well,” said Amit Tandel, Vansda Range Forest officer.