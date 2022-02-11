In a first, Navsari holds revenue fair for land-related grievance disposal

Gujarat Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi Thursday launched the first-ever revenue fair across the state from Navsari. The fair gives an opportunity for people to settle land-related disputes at a single place in the presence of the minister.

“This is for the first time we have started a revenue fair at the district level. Navsari has been chosen as the first district. Petty land issues will be sorted out in one place in the presence of all the officials of different departments at the state and district levels. I have come here with a team of 14 officials from Gandhinagar,” Trivedi told media persons. A similar fair will be held in Valsad Friday and will continue in other districts, he further said.

The fair had department-wise stalls for disposing of various complaints. In addition to Trivedi, various officials of the revenue department and Navsari collector Amit Prakash Yadav were present at the fair organised on open ground at the district collectorate campus in the Kaliyawadi area.

The applicants, upon submission of their details and mobile numbers, were allotted a token number. They were then asked to meet the revenue minister with a brief note on their issues. Later, the applicants were asked to go to the respective desk to get the right information and get their work cleared.

According to the collector’s office, a total of 150 applicants had registered for the fair and met Trivedi. Around 15 of these complaints were related to land acquisition. A majority of the 20 complaints against the District Land Record department were sorted out on the spot.

“We received a total of 150 complaints from the applicants, of which around 20 were sorted out on the spot. Most likely, other complaints that can be sorted out from our side will be resolved in the next seven days,” Yadav said.

Among the applicants was physically-disabled Pradeep Chudgar (66). “I have been physically disabled and cannot walk. The state government had given me a plot of 15 feet by 40 feet in 1983 on the Chikhli Main Road on rent. I paid the annual rent of Rs 45 for five years. The rent amount was raised to Rs 4,500 per year between 1992 to 1996. Again in 1996, the amount was raised to Rs 9,500 per year for five years. I could not pay the rent amount of Rs 47,500. Hence, I put forth a proposal to sell me the land as per market value. However, I have been struggling to get a response from the revenue department officials for long,” Chudgar told The Indian Express.

He came to the fair with the suggestion that the government should sell him the land at market value. “I am hopeful now after the state revenue minister’s assurance that my issue will be taken up for speedy disposal,” he said further.

Meanwhile, Trivedi said he has personally supervised the entire procedure and listened to the applicants and their issues. “The applicants are directed to contact the concerned department stalls in the fair to clear the issues. I have also told the local district level revenue department officials not to delay the work of the applicants unnecessarily.”

He further reminded the land acquisition case of the Vadodara Mumbai Express train. “We detected the cheating in the land acquisition where the reward went to the wrong person instead of the actual beneficiaries. In the meeting with the District Superintendent of Police and district collector, I have strictly told them to dig out more and find out other victims whose lands had been acquired but are yet to receive their compensation,” he said, adding the police have been asked to carry out a detailed probe and nab the absconders in the case.