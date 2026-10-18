Navratri surge: Gujarat sees highest ever single-day electricity demand of 29,822 MW

GUJARAT SAW its highest ever electricity consumption on Friday (October 16), reaching 29,822 megawatts (MW), even as production declined, in the renewable energy sector, the government said in a statement issued on Saturday. This development is largely attributed to the rainfall deficit coupled with rising demand during the festive season.

As an immediate step to meet the energy demand, and secure supply for the Rabi season post-Diwali, the state government signed agreements to source a total of 1,379 MW of electricity from the Central quota and the NTPC Ltd’s Farakka plant in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Assam as a long-term measure.

In the statement, the government appealed to citizens to “use electricity judiciously in national interest” while assuring that the state had “sufficient supply to meet the power demand”.

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“Wherever possible, electricity consumption should be maximised during the day and unnecessary consumption during the peak evening hours (5 to 11 pm) should be avoided,” the statement said.

High-level meetings were convened in New Delhi to secure a daily supply of up to 13 to 14 coal rakes daily to the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL), a state government enterprise, to meet the shortfall.

State Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, who on Saturday chaired a review meeting on the power supply situation, said “Our hydro and wind energy production has also reduced this year plus solar energy can be harnessed only till 5 pm. While we could have handled a 10-15 per cent rise in demand, this is an unprecedented situation.”

Principal Secretary, Energy and Petrochemicals and Chairman, GSECL Ashwani Kumar told The Indian Express, “We are confident of securing a long term tie-up to secure 500 MW from hydro and gas-based power plants located in Assam. We are also hopeful to get 500 MW of electricity from the Central quota. Both these tie ups should materialise in the next 8-10 days, in addition to 379 MW from the NTPC’s Farakka plant (in West Bengal) for November.”

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The government statement added that “Short-term tie-ups of 2,990 MW for October, 1,740 MW for November and 1,335 MW for December have also been made.”

One of the steps being taken is to increase the capacity of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) which stands at 192 MW at present.

The Union Ministry of Coal has also assured a supply of 10-11 rakes per day for October which will go up to 13-15 rakes a day November onwards.

Gujarat is entitled to a quota of 14 rakes a day, which had gone down to 7-8 rakes daily on account of the “weather situation,” said sources.

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“Action has been taken to ensure maximum efficiency of coal and optimal utilisation of resources in the state’s power plants,” the government said.

Navratri and Diwali festivities

According to the government statement, October 16 recorded power consumption of 574 million units (29,822 MW), resulting in 36 per cent (%) higher power demand than the corresponding period last year. The power consumption on the same day in 2025 was 457 million units, which is 27% lower than what was consumed on Friday.

Sources said the demand during Navratri peaked by 500-700 MW “which will drop soon after the festival concludes”.

The state government has attributed the situation to the “El Nino effect” which caused a weak monsoon with temperatures remaining high leading to a significant load on the energy infrastructure. Coupled with this is the decrease in production of renewable energy. “Hydro power generation has declined due to low rainfall in Gujarat and neighbouring states, which usually peaks in October-November. Wind power generation has also declined due to low wind speeds while the demand has risen because of the Navratri and Diwali festivals and the power supply to farmers to save standing crops”, the statement said.

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The power demand in the agricultural sector is 12,000 MW a day after the state government, in September, increased the supply by two hours daily to help irrigate the fields.

As the southwest monsoon withdrew the state on September 30, Gujarat had received 89.15 per cent of the rainfall where 11 of the 34 districts reported a rainfall deficit ranging from 20-59%. The districts of Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka were the worst hit, reporting a deficit of 60%-90%.

Overall, the months of September and October have reported a 12% higher electricity demand (4,000 MW) compared to last year, the statement said.

Minister of State for Energy Kaushikbhai Vekaria was also present during Saturday’s review meeting with senior officials of the Energy and Petrochemicals Department and all power companies regarding the increasing demand and power supply situation in the energy sector in Gujarat. The meeting discussed in detail the “main reasons for the increase in power demand in the state, steps taken for immediate remedial measures and the plans to meet the demand in the coming time”, the government said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to chair another meeting in this regard on Monday, sources said.