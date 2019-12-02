Navlakhi gang rape case: Two suspects interrogated multiple times, none arrested

Sketches of the suspects in Vadodara. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Sketches of the suspects in Vadodara. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Three days after a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped and her friend assaulted in the Navlakhi ground in Vadodara, police rounded up 60 people, who resembled the sketch prepared on the basis of the description given by the girl, of which two were interrogated multiple times.

“We are gathering evidence and clues as well as verifying the alibis given by the two suspects who appear to be closest to the description given by the girl in terms of their appearance and conduct. The victim specifically said that the accused spoke in a language that is not common in Gujarat and it is true in the case of our suspects as well. The teams are trying to verify their identities and meanwhile, we are also looking at all the CCTV cameras that could give us more clue about the accused,” Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said.

The two accused are familiar with the exit routes as well as its layout. Gahlaut said, “It was difficult for the police teams to find and even distinctly remember the exit routes from the ground which the accused seemed to be well versed with. It is such a maze with all the dense shrubs that only someone who frequently walks through it would be able to get out so fast. We do believe that the duo were regularly visiting the ground. We also cannot deny that they may have been involved in other crimes and we are checking the same,” Gahlaut added.

As many as three teams of police officers are going over the CCTV footage of Thursday to spot the accused around the entry and exit points from the ground. “Studying the CCTV footage from different points, from Dandia bazar to Vishwamitri, as far as the Navlakhi estate extends, is a tough job. We are rotating teams to survey the footage over and over again. Multiple teams are also interrogating the suspects to make sure we don’t get it wrong,” Gahlaut said.

The police commissioner also confirmed that the duo had posed as police officers and threatened the girl and her friend for venturing into the area, before they dragged her away.

Another investigating officer said that the girl has told the police that one of the accused has grey eyes and was constantly chewing tobacco even while committing the crime. The police also said that the sketches of the accused prepared on the basis of the description given by the victim and her friend have matched.

