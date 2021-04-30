Natural farming only solution to Covid pandemic: Gujarat Governor

In Gujarat, over 1.5 lakh farmers are said to have joined the natural farming campaign. (Representational/Vishal Srivastav)

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday said that people’s immunity is lowering due to use of pesticides in farming and added that natural farming is the only solution to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This natural farming is the solution to the corona pandemic. Today, we are eating urea, and pesticides. This poison is lowering the immunity while also damaging the soil, water and polluting the air. That is why all these diseases are spreading. Our food can only be healthy through natural farming,” the Governor stated in an interview with The Indian Express Friday.

He had addressed over 1.5 lakh farmers across the state on April 29 encouraging them to join natural farming.

Elaborating on how natural farming and fighting coronavirus are linked he advocated, “With this healthy food people will not suffer from diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart attack. When there no disease, this poison-free food will increase immunity which will ultimately fight and stop coronavirus.”

“Now doctors are reiterating only one thing- increase your immunity or else you will die. So immunity will increase with natural farming and not chemical farming. We should start a country wide campaign for natural farming. This will not only reduce the expenditure burden on farmers but also save water wastage and environment from pollution. This one thing (natural farming) will give ten solutions,” the Governor said.

He added that during his tenure as Himachal Pradesh Governor, over 1.5 lakh farmers in the state started natural farming.

“Recently the agricultural department released figures that 27 per cent farmers’ income has increased while 56 per cent of their expenditure has reduced with the natural farming. The Rs 80,000 crore subsidy the government is spending on urea will be saved along with increased soil fertility and people will be able to get healthy and nutritious food from natural farming,” he said.

The Governor had started the campaign in the state under which the state government offers Rs 900 per month for keeping an indigenous cow for its fodder and care to farmers who follow natural farming.