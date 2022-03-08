National Monuments Authority recognises CEPT’s Center for Heritage Conservation as expert heritage body

The Center for Heritage Conservation (CHC) of CEPT University in Ahmedabad has been recognised as one of the expert heritage bodies with powers to prepare bylaws to protect monuments by the National Monuments Authority (NMA) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

In the past, the CHC of CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) has been instrumental in conducting heritage impact assessments for some notable projects in Ahmedabad. It has also advised the Agra Municipal Corporation on addressing the management of their heritage assets. Members of the CHC team have played a key role in the preparation of the nomination dossier for Ahmedabad to be recognised as a World Heritage City by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Section 20E(1) of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, as amended in 2010, mentions expert heritage bodies will work with the central government to prepare heritage bylaws concerning nationally important monuments and protected areas.

All nationally protected monuments have a 300-metre area around them demarcated as protected and regulated. Each of these sites is unique and needs some generic and some specific bylaws. The NMA has long been looking at this aspect and hopes to address it with the engagement of expert bodies across the country.

The recent notification included 34 such bodies into the panel of expert heritage bodies, including centres at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) National Institute of Technology (NITs), Centre for Historical Houses at OP Jindal Global University in Haryana, Urban Design Research Institute in Mumbai among others.

The CRDF is the research and advisory arm of CEPT University. Through CRDF, University engages actively in research projects, advisory assignments and capacity building initiatives aimed at solving critical problems in the built environment and improving people’s quality of life in towns and cities.