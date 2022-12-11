scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

National meeting of seers to be held during month-long event

The sammelan will begin a day after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations on December 14.

Pramukh Swami Nagar, a temporary township constructed on the outskirts of Ahmedabad near Ognaj, lit up for the centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Nirmal Harindran
A national meeting for seers representing various maths, sects and akharas from across the country will be held on December 15 at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar—a 600-acre site along the Sardar Patel Ring Road on the western edge of Ahmedabad as part of the month-long centenary celebrations of former BAPS chief Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

The sammelan will begin a day after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations on December 14. The event will be presided over by Shrimad Shankaracharya Swami Sadananda Maharaj and see participation from Swami Awadheshanand Maharaj, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj, Avichaldas Maharaj, Paramatmananda Maharaj, Sri Sri Ravishankar and Jainacharya Pujya Abhaydevsurishwar Maharaj, among others.

The same day, Union Homer Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate an international convention for better living, said Aksharvatsal Swami of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swami-narayan Sanstha (BAPS) while addressing a media briefing Saturday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and foreign leaders will also be participating in the festival programmes, BAPS stated in an official release.

Based on the participation, international days have been planned from January 6-9. The closing ceremony will be on January 15.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 12:15:25 am
Ritesh Vasava to spend MLA salary for welfare of widows

