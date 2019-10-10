National meet on power to be held on October 11, 12

A national conference on power is set to be held on October 11 and 12 at Sardar Sarovar dam in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Energy ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories of the country will be participating in the conference.

They will hold discussions on renewable energy, solar rooftops, ultra mega renewable energy parks and other topics related to power generation, supply and demand in the country.

Union Minister of State for Power R K Singh will inaugurate the event at which state-run companies such as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Power Grid Corporation of India, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrifica-tion Corporation Limited and NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) Limited will be participating, an official release here said.