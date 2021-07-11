National Lok Adalat: 227 cases settled at HC

An e-National Lok Adalat comprising 10 benches was held at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday, where 227 cases were disposed of involving an amount of Rs 6.32 crore.

The e-National Lok Adalat was held under the patronage of the Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court, and the able guidance of Justice Augustine George Masih, chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee, Punjab and Haryana High Court.

As per a press release, out of a total of 534 cases listed, about 227 cases were disposed of, wherein Rs 6,32,18,802, was awarded over and above the amount granted by the tribunals.

It was said the High Court Legal Services Committee is adapting to the new norms and coming up with creative solutions. One such innovation is the introduction of e-Lok Adalat, which may even continue in the post-pandemic period such as the upcoming bi-monthly Lok Adalat scheduled for August 14, 2021 (Saturday), which may be organised through the virtual mode if physical hearing is not possible.

1,136 cases disposed of at Chandigarh district court

Thirteen benches headed by the serving judicial officers disposed of 1,136 cases during the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts, Sector 43, Chandigarh.

The criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of NI Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, other civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties, involved an amount of Rs 6,74, 31,117.

Meanwhile, cases involving an amount of Rs 1,87,42,246, were disposed of by Permanent Lok Adalat.

Justice Jaswant Singh, from Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, visited the Lok Adalat. Justice Jaswant Singh said, “Lok Adalats provide three-fold benefits involving speedy resolution of disputes coupled with reduced costs of litigation and avoiding further appeals, thereby making them the perfect instrument to resolve the heightened burden on judiciary for disposing cases.”