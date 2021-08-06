National-level judo player dies of ‘suspected dengue’ in Vadodara

According to a statement put out by Raval’s family, a private hospital, where she underwent treatment had diagnosed her case as that of typhoid and administered the wrong treatment.

A 19-year-old national-level judo player died of “suspected dengue” in Vadodara on Thursday with the health department of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) saying that her laboratory tests for dengue had returned negative.

The family of the deceased, Sakshi Raval, however, claimed that the player did not receive “correct treatment” at the private hospital but have decided not to pursue a police case. Raval was living with her widowed mother.

Medical Officer for Health, VMC, Dr Devesh Patel, told this newspaper, “She tested positive for the NS1 antigen test through a private laboratory but her IgM and IgG antibody tests for dengue were negative. So, she would classify as a suspected case of dengue because the marker for confirming dengue cases are positive IgM or IgG antibody tests — either one or both.”

According to a statement put out by Raval’s family, a private hospital, where she underwent treatment had diagnosed her case as that of typhoid and administered the wrong treatment.

Her maternal uncle, Bhavin Raval, told reporters, “She had just completed her NCC course and returned home. There was a bright future awaiting her. My sister has raised her as a single mother after being widowed at a young age. It is traumatic for her. The family doctor did not diagnose her as a dengue case but instead treated her for typhoid and we lost her. But we are not keen on

pursuing a case as it will not bring Sakshi back nor will we get any justice.”

According to experts, negative tests for the IgM and IgG antibodies are most commonly taken as a “non-dengue infection” with similar symptoms due to another cause but it is also likely that the low level of antibody may return a negative test.

The VMC has recorded an official tally of 127 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue in the current year in the city along with 60 confirmed cases of chikungunya and 35 cases of malaria.