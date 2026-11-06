National Institute of Design to take up design-led development, heritage preservation projects at Somnath Temple

CONCEPTUALISATION AND development of interactive exhibits, architectural installations, signage, wayfinding systems and immersive spatial experiences to facilitate visitor navigation and storytelling – These are some of the projects that the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, will develop on the premises of the Somnath Temple.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NID and Shree Somnath Trust to explore collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing the cultural, heritage and visitor experience of the historic and spiritually significant Somnath Kshetra, a statement issued by the NID on Thursday said.

The collaboration envisages leveraging NID Ahmedabad’s multidisciplinary expertise in Industrial Design, Communication Design, Textile and Apparel Design, Exhibition Design, Interaction Design and Spatial Design to explore innovative, design-driven initiatives for Somnath, it said.