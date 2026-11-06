National Institute of Design to take up design-led development, heritage preservation projects at Somnath Temple

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position th... Read More
CONCEPTUALISATION AND development of interactive exhibits, architectural installations, signage, wayfinding systems and immersive spatial experiences to facilitate visitor navigation and storytelling – These are some of the projects that the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, will develop on the premises of the Somnath Temple.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NID and Shree Somnath Trust to explore collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing the cultural, heritage and visitor experience of the historic and spiritually significant Somnath Kshetra, a statement issued by the NID on Thursday said.
The collaboration envisages leveraging NID Ahmedabad’s multidisciplinary expertise in Industrial Design, Communication Design, Textile and Apparel Design, Exhibition Design, Interaction Design and Spatial Design to explore innovative, design-driven initiatives for Somnath, it said.
The partnership seeks to enhance public engagement, improve visitor experiences and strengthen institutional identity while preserving and interpreting the region’s historical, architectural and cultural significance.
NID will also undertake research and documentation of the art, craft, textile traditions, architecture and intangible cultural heritage associated with the Prabhas region along with exploring the design and development of interactive models, museums, galleries and other engaging visitor experiences.
“Organising design workshops, educational initiatives, cultural exhibitions and public engagement programmes for visitors, students and scholars, facilitating design research, publications, student learning opportunities, design studios, internships, craft revival and community-based training programmes will also be a part of the MoU,” the NID statement said.