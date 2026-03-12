National highways passing through Gujarat generated Rs 20,383 cr in toll tax revenue for Centre since 2020-21: Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha

Providing information about National Highway 48 from Vapi-Surat-Bharuch-Vadodara, the Union minister stated that after completion of the six-laning work, the highway stretch is currently under maintenance on Performance Based Road Maintenance Contract (PBMC).

NATIONAL HIGHWAYS passing through Gujarat generated a toll tax revenue of Rs 20,383 crore for the Central government since 2020-21, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha (RS) on Wednesday. Gadkari was replying to a question raised by RS MP Parimal Nathwani.

As per the information provided by the Union Minister, the toll tax collection has seen a gradual increase – going up from Rs 3178.58 crore in 2020-2021 to the highest figure of Rs 4975.20 crore in 2024-25. (see table).

In a statement on Wednesday, Nathwani said that he had sought details of toll collected from National Highways of Gujarat during the past five years and funds allocated to the State for construction and maintenance work of national highways in the State during the same period. Gadkari informed in his reply to Nathwani that the central government has allotted Rs 47,236 crore for development and maintenance of NHs of Gujarat during these five years.