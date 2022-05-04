National health infrastructure to be reviewed at Gujarat meet from tomorrow

To review India’s health infrastructure and prepare for future health emergencies, a three-day chintan shibir is scheduled to be held at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, from Thursday to Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and all state health ministers are expected to participate in the event.

“Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, health ministers of states and union territories and government officials will be participating in this conference,” said Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday. The event is being held as the fourteenth conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare, an apex advisory body set up under Article 263 of the Constitution. It supports and advises the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The thirteenth edition of the conference was held in New Delhi.

Preparing India for all future health emergencies will be one of the themes of the event, the minister said. Affordable and accessible healthcare, cooperation and coordination between states, Heal India are among the other themes. “Members of the Niti Aayog and over 245 health experts will participate in the discussions,” Patel added.

The best practices adopted by the states will be reviewed and discussed at the meet, the minister said. The national conference is being organised at a time when Covid infections have started to rise again in the country.

