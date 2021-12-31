National Education Policy 2020 Deliberations held on performance appraisal of school teachers

FIRST round of deliberation for the National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) under National Education Policy 2020 that will decide the performance appraisal of school teachers was held under the chairmanship of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar Thursday.

Also, training and mentoring of teachers under NEP’s National Mentoring Mission (NMM) was discussed during the open house forum.

The day-long open house discussion under National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) attended by academicians, subject experts, educationists, policy makers, school principals, representatives of private school management, government as well as private school teachers from across the state has delved on the need for a 360 degree appraisal for school teachers that would be based on their performance instead of tenure or seniority.

With a total participation of 120, the open house discussion on National Education Policy’s “National Professional Standards for Teachers” and “National Mentoring Mission” hosted by Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE) Gandhinagar is the first round of discussions in Gujarat under the Western region, said IITE Vice-Chancellor Harshad Patel.

“The standards would cover performance appraisal for each rank that would be carried out on a periodic basis. The NPST will also determine teacher career management including the tenure, salary hikes, promotions and other recognitions. Promotions and salary hikes will not occur based on the length of tenure or seniority but only on the basis of such appraisal. The professional standards will be reviewed and revised nationally in 2030 and thereafter every ten years on the basis of rigorous empirical analysis of the efficacy of the system,” NEP 2020 states.

To inspire the best and brightest to enter the teaching profession and to empower teachers and help them to do their job effectively as possible, the National Education Policy has mandated the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in its restructured form as a Professional Standard Setting Body (PSSB) to develop National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST).

From teacher education to roles of educators at all levels, career management, special education to mandatory professional development, these will be addressed under NPST.

Following the discussions, the draft prepared will go into public domain for review after which a guideline is to be framed for Gujarat.