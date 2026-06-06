Pressure vessel explodes at chemical factory, 1 killed in blaze at Naroda GIDC

A worker was killed and three others injured after a pressure vessel exploded at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad’s Naroda GIDC, triggering a fire that spread to a truck carrying hydrogen tanks. (Express Photo)

One person was killed and three were injured in a multiple event disaster at a chemical factory in Naroda GIDC in Ahmedabad.

According to the local police, Ramesh Mulji Parmar died while three other workers, Rajendra Prasad Bhagora, Jayanti and Naran, were injured in the incident.

The incident took place around noon and the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) received the call around 12:18 pm on Friday when a pressurised vessel at the MSN Intermediates Pvt Ltd factory exploded. This was followed by a secondary fire caused by the blast. This blaze was in a truck filled with hydrogen tanks, fire brigade officials said.