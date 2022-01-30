Narmada police arrest 2 immigration agents in fake marksheet case

The Narmada district police have arrested two immigration agents for allegedly forging documents of 35 universities across India. The two arrested have been identified as Varun Shah from Delhi and Pranav Jani from Ahmedabad.

While one of the two agents was formally arrested Thursday, the second agent was arrested Saturday, police said. The racket that allegedly supplies fake certificates and marksheets was busted Tuesday when Bauli Nand Rev, a 30-year-old woman from Delhi, was arrested.

Kevadia Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vani Doodhat, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case, told The Indian Express the probe into the countrywide racket had taken the police to several immigration consultants who had approached Rev for fake marksheets.

“The investigation has revealed that the immigration consultants, in order to facilitate fake marksheets for students aspiring to go abroad, contacted the accused, who also created fake websites of the university concerned so that the email for verification of the fake marksheet could land with the accused and the marksheet would be verified… the volume of the crime is so huge that we are yet to ascertain if any students have actually travelled abroad with help of these fake marksheets and certificates. There is incriminating evidence of the involvement of the two accused arrested Thursday and Saturday. We are expecting arrests of more people as it is a countrywide racket,” Doodhat said.

The Narmada police had busted the racket following a complaint from the Registrar of Birsa Munda Tribal University in the district on December 10, 2021. The registrar filed a complaint at the Rajpipla police station stating the university had received a fake certificate for verification that had been created through a fake website of the university. Accordingly, the Rajpipla police station began a probe and formed a team to track the accused as per human and technical intelligence.