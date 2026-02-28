Narmada man held for killing daughter over ‘interfaith relationship’

Angered by his daughter’s insistence on marrying a man from a different religion, a 50-year old man in Narmada’s Vajeria village allegedly killed his 22-year-old daughter and tried to pass off her death as natural by attributing it to an ailment, police said on Friday.

Nearly a week after the family hurriedly conducted the last rites without informing the police, the Narmada police arrested the man, Dashtrathsinh Udesinh Gohil, on Friday and booked him on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

The FIR registered at Tilakwada police station on Thursday states that Gohil and his deceased daughter, Tejaswita, had an argument over a prospective matrimonial alliance that the family had arranged for her and when she insisted on “marrying Salim”, the accused allegedly strangled her to death.