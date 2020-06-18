Narmada dam: Water level reaches 128 m, Riverbed powerhouse resumes operation

Riverbed Powerhouse located underground the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam resumed operations on Wednesday. Express Riverbed Powerhouse located underground the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam resumed operations on Wednesday. Express

The Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH), located underground the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony in Narmada district has resumed operations after the water level in the dam reached 128 metres Wednesday with a live storage of 2,700 MCM (million cubic metres), due to the steady inflow from Madhya Pradesh, which generates hydro power at its Indirasagar and Omkareshwar dams on the upstream of Narmada.

Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) Director PC Vyas said Madhya Pradesh has 57% share in the electricity generated by Gujarat at the Narmada Dam power house. The SSNNL is releasing around 8,600 cusecs of water through the main canal as well as to the Saurashtra branch and to the Sujulam Sufalam yojana while 33,000 cusec is flowing towards Bharuch after generation of power.

Vyas said, “Both the RBPH and the canal head power house (CHPH) are producing 17 to 20 million units (MU) of electricity woth Rs 4 crore per day. The powerhouse was resumed at the request of Madhya Pradesh. The powerhouse also functioned in May but was closed due to some construction work on the Garudeshwar Weir (located 12 km downstream of the dam).”

SSNNL officials said that the current inflow to the dam is about 40,000 cusecs due to the release from the hydro power plants in MP and heavy rain in the catchment area of the Narmada basin. In August 2019, the dam reached its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres for the first time since the installation of the 30 gates after raising its height in 2017.

