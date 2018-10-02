Narmada Dam site identified as possible seaplane terminal

PM Modi had boarded a seaplane from Sabarmati riverfront last December. PM Modi had boarded a seaplane from Sabarmati riverfront last December.

In a run-up to the inauguration of the Statue of Unity, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Department of Civil Aviation are exploring all possibilities of launching the seaplane service in the state that has been promised by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government ever since Modi rode a seaplane ride from Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in Ambaji as part of his campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls in December, 2017.

A feasibility report prepared by the authorities has identified a spot on the premises of the Narmada Dam where the seaplane will land whenever the service takes off.Ahmedabad

According to officials of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL), a multi-level committee comprising of officials from the aviation department as well as private jet operators visited the site of Pond 3 in Narmada in early July to survey it as a possible seaplane terminal. The rock-filled pond is officially named Panchmuli Lake and popularly called the ‘Magar Talav’ as it is infested with crocodiles. The site was finalized a few weeks later as its dimensions suit the requirements of landing the seaplane, which requires a minimum width of 900 meters in a water body with a depth of at least six feet.

An official of SSNNL said, “When the civil aviation department approached the SSNNL for the project, we recommended Pond 3 to them as it has a vast body and is perfect for landing seaplanes. The team also liked the site. The aviation department will take care of the operations and the other aspects of the project.” The Narmada Dam premises have four scenic lakes in total between Sardar Sarovar and the Main Canal head regulator, namely Vadgam Lake (Pond 1), Baharfalia Lake (Pond 2), Panchmuli Lake (Pond 3) and Khalvani Lake (Pond 4).

The proposal to start seaplane service connecting Narmada Dam to Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad and Tapi River is part of the plan to boost tourism in Kevadia colony, which is home to the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman, AAI, said, “The Pond 3 of Narmada is among the suitable sites in the state for landing seaplanes. However, there has to be a demand that has to come from the intending flight operators because creating the infrastructure is beneficial only when there is demand. The Ministry is contemplating the classification of seaplane services across the country under the Udaan initiative for the next bid. Private player SpiceJet is intending to bring the service of seaplane.”

Officials of the state government confirm that the seaplane project is a plan to boost tourism to Statue of Unity. An official of the Tourism department said, “While the idea to have seaplanes is primarily connectivity between tourist spots, the fact also is that Statue of Unity will see heavy footfall once it is ready. The tourism will get a big boost with the presence of the aerodrome services in the area”

SJ Haider, Principal Secretary, Civil Aviation, Gujarat, said, “We are working in tandem with the AAI to start the service.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App