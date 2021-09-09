Narmada dam level goes up by 2 metres in 48 hours

The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam increased by nearly two metres in the past 48 hours to 119.02 metres with a steady inflow owing to heavy rainfall in the 38 rain gauge stations of the basin.

The dam, which was at 117.66 metres on Tuesday is seeing close to 37,494 cusecs inflow from the upstream areas of Madhya Pradesh. The dam currently has a live storage of 1,112 Million Cubic Metre (MCM) and total storage of 4,773 MCM, which includes the dead storage of the basin of 3,663 MCM.

The Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) with six reversible turbines is shut at present as the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) is focusing on increasing the storage in the basin that depleted due to deficit monsoon so far.

Last year, the dam had touched its Full Reservoir Level of 138.68 metres on August 28, leading to 23 gates of the dam being opened to release water. The Canal Head Power House (CHPH) has also been scaled down to ensure that the basin fills up to make up for the days lost this monsoon. The SSNNL has also cut back on the release of water from the dam to 2,833 cusecs.

The Indirasagar and Omkareshwar dams in Madhya Pradesh are at 253.65 metres and 195.68 metres, respectively, with heavy overnight rainfall in 36 of the 38 rain gauge stations upstream.